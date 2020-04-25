The relationship between Marta Lopez and Alfonso Merlos seemed to be going from strength to strength. They met on the set of ‘Ya es mediodía’, where both work as collaborators. The journalist participates in the political table while the former ‘big sister’ is one of those who debate on all matters of heart in the ‘Fresh’ section. Since they confirmed their relationship live, the couple has been very happy.



However, overnight, this happiness has been cut short after during a video call that Alfonso Merlos was making, a girl in a bikini appeared from behind in the middle of the broadcast. During a live broadcast, Merlos gave his opinion on the government’s management during this exceptional regime of confinement. The connection was made from inside your home. At one point in the interview, this girl in underwear is seen crossing the room. The strange appearance of this young woman in minor cloths has not gone unnoticed by viewers who saw this video call live.

This detail has not been overlooked by social networks, where the fatal ‘moment’ of the collaborator of the ‘Ya es mediodía’ program, which they have quickly described as ‘pillada’, has been discussed immediately. As soon as we saw this video, we remembered Marta López, with whom she had a relationship since the end of 2019. WEEK has contacted the television collaborator, who could not hide her surprise and sadness when learning about the controversy: “It is a very unpleasant situation”, I began by explaining. “Alfonso has no son or daughter,” he continued saying to clarify when in doubt about the girl’s identity. I can’t tell you more, I don’t want to hang you up. I don’t want to say anything else, really », detailed the woman from Madrid. The last thing he added to us, with the signature voice, was that: «I know who is perfectly».

Marta López is going through one of the most complicated moments of her life after learning about the existence of this video. It was at the end of 2019 when Marta López’s relationship with Alfonso Merlos came to light. The couple was photographed in a loving attitude through the streets of Madrid. Their images together confirmed what was an open secret: the collaborator had found love again. This time, with someone close to his professional environment.

However, everything has changed after this controversy. In fact, Marta López has made the decision to stop following him on social networks, which explains how all this has suited her. But there was a moment when Marta López could not hide her happiness and illusion when she was meeting Alfonso Merlos. In fact, we show you all the statements he made at the time, when everything was perfect between them: