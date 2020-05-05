What Do in The Shadows is a series (it follows from a Taika Waititi movie) that offers us a different perspective of the vampire stories based on comedy. And since Mark Hamill was reported to appear in the second season, fans are wondering what he will look like. Well, thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we have a first look.

Hamill will be a former vampire who will appear in an episode titled On the Run and that will air next May 13. And reportedly this is a vengeful vampire from Laszlo’s past who appears without warning.

In this regard, Mark Hamill himself explained:

“I remember it was Father’s Day and I had my three children and we were choosing a movie to watch. I suggested Life With Father, which is from the old school, but I liked it when I was a kid because I’m from a big family. But all my children rolled their eyes. They said it was very dovecote, so I asked them what they wanted to see and my son Nathan suggested What Do in The Shadows. I had never heard of her, but she explained that it was a reality show about vampires and I was very intrigued. I was not prepared for what I saw, he was incredibly smart and convincing. It had all the elements of a horror movie, yet it combined the magnificent with the mundane. Who thinks of things like this? stop it several times to really absorb what we just saw. It is one of my favorite movies”.

And continues:

“When I heard that they were doing a television series, I thought I needed to lower my expectations. Neither Taika nor Jemaine were going to act in it, but I heard they were behind it, so I remained hopeful. We saw the pilot and not only was it on par with the movie, but he added elements that he had never heard of before, such as the addition of the energetic vampire. The entire cast is one of the best ensembles in television history. I would have loved to visit the set, they certainly didn’t need me to go in there and mess it up somehow. But I thought about going through the script and seeing what they had in mind. I was expecting the role to be like the next-door neighbor or someone who works at the Department of Motor Vehicles. When I read that I was going to play a vampire, I almost jumped out of my chair. What a great honor! ”

The producers of the series explain that when Mark Hamill appears he has his head covered with a black hood, which for a second makes us think of a Star Wars Sith, but the actor says that it was not intentional on his part, but it is something that you cannot avoid.

