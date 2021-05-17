This is what Mads Mikkelsen thinks about the remake of ‘Another Round’ with Leonardo DiCaprio

Often happens. As soon as a film outside of the US garners great acclaim from critics and audiences, Hollywood quickly starts to think about how it can be shared in the success, and usually this reflection leads to a remake spoken in English. Is what seems to happen with Another round, a Danish feature film that won the Oscar for Best Foreign Film as well as a Best Director nomination for Thomas vinterberg. As one of the most lauded titles of the year, shortly after the Oscars we learned that there were already plans to adapt it, with Leonardo Dicaprio acting as producer and possible leading actor.

This would mean that DiCaprio would replace none other than Mads mikkelsen, Danish performer well-loved in Hollywood who is currently planning to appear in two multi-million dollar sagas thanks to Fantastic beasts 3 (where it will replace Johnny depp) e Indiana Jones 5 from James mangold. The remake of Another Round features, in addition to DiCaprio himself, Vinterberg and his co-writer Tobias Lindholm As executive producers, and via Entertainment Weekly we have already heard Mikkelsen’s opinion on this project. In a word, we could consider it as “diplomat”.

“It’s always difficult to remake, even if I understand why”, said the actor. “Although many people see the original, it is not that big. That said, I do have a hunch that a lot of Americans have seen this movie, and the remake is going to be very interesting. There are some cultural differences with alcohol from nation to nation, especially between Denmark and the US Everyone wonders if they won’t approach it differently in the US Maybe. Maybe not. I mean that the film tries to embrace life, to rediscover it. I think if they do it right, they can still have some freedom when it comes to alcohol. “

Another round tells of the midlife crisis of a group of teachers who one day decide to do a curious experiment: following the idea of ​​a philosopher who argues that all human beings have a deficit of alcohol in the blood, they try to continue exercising their work during an eternal drunkenness. The film reflects on our ambivalence towards alcohol within clearly Danish (or European) coordinates, so we will have to see how it is translated in the US.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up for our newsletter.