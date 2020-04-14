Supermassive Games wants to tell you more stories that make you shiver. This is why he is working on a terrifying new adventure called Little Hope, which will be part of his anthology The Dark Pictures. If it catches your attention, you should know that his new trailer has already been released

In Little Hope we will follow the story of 4 university students, who in the company of their teacher are trapped by a mysterious fog in an isolated town. There they will desperately seek a way out, but visions of the town’s past will make them tremble and make them fear for their lives.

Like Man of Medan, Little Hope is designed to be replayable. This means that your decisions will impact the way the story unfolds and the end you get.

Without further ado we leave you with the trailer for Little Hope:

What do you think about it? Are you excited to play Little Hope? Tell us in the comments.

The Dark Pictures: Little Hope is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in the summer of 2020. You can learn more about it by clicking here.

