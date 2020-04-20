The TUBBZ franchise, as we have mentioned on previous occasions, turns the characters of popular culture into rubber ducks. Those of the video games are not the exception and we could already see the design of several characters from many franchises. Well, if you are one of those who liked the concept, but they were sad because a duck inspired by God of War was not announced yet, there is good news, because today you can check how Kratos and Atreus look.

Through Twitter, developer Numskull Designs revealed the first part of its third wave of TUBBZ rubber ducks, consisting of 2 characters from 3 iconic video game series. Specifically, we refer to Dhalsim and Zangief, of Street Fighter; Knuckles and Tails, from Sonic the Hedgehog, and Kratos and Atreus, from God of War.

If you are planning to get all of them, you should know that these characters are not all those that make up the third wave, but that more are on the way and will be revealed next month. Also, we remind you that these collectibles will begin to sell approximately in July and each one will be priced at $ 12.99 USD. You can preorder your figure on the official Numskull page (Geekstore).

We leave you with the images of the new additions.

Wave 3 of the video game TUBBZ rubber ducks

Brand new TUBBZ #CosplayingDucks for God of War, Street Fighter, and Sonic the Hedgehog make up the first half of Wave 3! We’ll be revealing the second half of Wave 3 next month … stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/hIrhNH3XrO – Numskull Designs 💀 (@NumskullDesigns) April 20, 2020

What did you think of these new rubber ducks? Which one did you like the most? Will you get any? Tell us in the comments.

If you did not know about these collectibles, we tell you that so far there are 2 waves, the first included many video game characters, such as Borderlands and Crash Bandicoot. The second is made up of some designs from The Last of Us, Resident Evil and other series. The first is already available, while the second is expected to debut in mid-year as well. You can find more news about these figures if you visit this page.

