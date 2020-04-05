Colombian reggaetonera Karol G is increasingly desperate to leave home. Now he confesses on Twitter what he will do when he can leave home. We want to go with you!

April 05, 2020

The Colombian reggaetonera Karol G she is increasingly desperate to leave home. Now confess Twitter what will he do when he can leave home .. We want to go with you!

There are already several consecutive tweets in recent weeks, in which the interpreter of the super track “Tusa” shows her frustration at the closure.

Once he assured that he would have wanted to “dog lower” the last time he left rumba.

And now, the Anuel AA’s girlfriendHe claims he would like to get in his luxury car and speed up to the max while listening to reggaeton.

Well Karol GWe all hope that this will end soon and well, if you want company when it ends, we can accompany you on your “Maximum speed” adventure.

.