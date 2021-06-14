This is what José Eduardo Derbez said after the accusation of having stolen a cell phone

Jose Eduardo Derbez He was accused of stealing a cell phone from the representative of the CNCO gang, Renato FrancisHowever, the actor has already come out to show his face.

It was in an interview with Javier Poza where Eugenio Derbez’s son revealed that he does not even know who is accusing him.

“I tried to look for him on social networks and I didn’t even find him, I think he closed his social networks, I don’t even know who he is. Just clarify that well, again the media, anyone can upload something and upload it without investigating, without asking, but I have nothing to talk about that topic. It is taken from who comes. The truth is that things don’t bother me and they slip on me, ”he said.

Renato accused José Eduardo of having taken his phone.

“Hey !! How do you see that yesterday in your peda #JoseEduardoDerbez took my cell phone from the table ‘BY WRONG’. Your drunkenness is in very bad taste bro … Come in, your alcoholism is not cool, “he wrote in a tweet that moments later was deleted.

See here the interview of José Eduardo and where the tweet is shown.