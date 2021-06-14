This is what Jensen Ackles looks like as Soldier Boy

Some of us still haven’t recovered from the end of season 2 of The Boys. But it is time to turn the page and start thinking about season 3. Again, the first thing we think about is Stormfront and if it can return, in any case, to the new installment of the Amazon Prime Video series. But we have to go further, and think that we did not know Stormfront before season 2. The Boys has shown that it has been and will be able to introduce new great characters. In the absence of surprises, the most anticipated is undoubtedly the so-called Soldier Boy, who has a large legion of fans as a result of his role in the comics and who promises to be a fundamental part of season 3.

Understood as a parody of Captain America, Soldier Boy will be played by Jensen Ackles, known for Supernatural. Now, Amazon Prime has shared the first image of the character in the Amazon series version, with a suit designed by Laura Jean Shannon and artist Greg Hopwood, according to TheHollywoodReporter.

This is how Eric Kripke, showrunner of the series, has spoken about the character and his casting for the aforementioned medium.

When I cast Jensen as Soldier Boy, the first thing I said was, ‘I’m so excited for you, for the incredible process you will go through with LJ, our Super Suit designer.’ It took us six months, but the experience exceeded Jensen’s expectations. LJ has made a work of art to surrender to the comics WWII Soldier Boy, while taking him in a stylish new direction. And if you think the photos are great, wait until you see Jensen in action. It is one of my favorite outfits. Also, now you can stop filling my Twitter notifications with requests to see it.

The designer has also talked about the character, defined as “the original bad guy”:

Soldier Boy is the original baddie. Our goal was to highlight how out of date his masculinity is. With that pedigree, we dive headfirst into creating, totally American styled and grounded in the practicality of a military soldier, with a heavy dose of old-school cowboy swagger. We knew the actor had to have the look and feel of Steve McQueen with a John Wayne attitude, thankfully Jensen Ackles embodies all of that.

We hope to see season 3 of The Boys sometime in 2022.

