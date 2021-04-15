This Is What It’s Like to Sell Homes to Jennifer Lopez, Angelina Jolie

12:00 pm As her first client was inspecting his options, Rayni logs in for a quick Zoom with her daughter’s school, then drives over to the Beverly Hills Post Office area to quickly show a house before coming back to meet with another client to tour five more houses in. the Hills. “The key to success for us is organization and delegation,” she shared. And a very-on-top-of-things office coordinator. “The night before, she sends tomorrow’s itinerary around 6 or 7 pm, and then again at 7 am,” she detailed. “And then a 15-minute reminder.”

Her coordinator, she continued, “holds the key to my organization, and my happiness. Because, like, this morning, she double booked me on a bunch of stuff and somebody’s got to be moved and I was unraveled.”

Across town, Branden is dealing with putting out his own fires in between gulps of his green shake and vitamins. First a chat with the builders at an in-the-works Malibu property and then a follow-up with the client he saw during his earlier meeting with the appraiser. “Then I get a call from a stager on a property that we’re about to list for $ 38 million,” he recalled. “The wife doesn’t like the staging, and then I got a call from the husband, saying he doesn’t like it. Then I have to call the stager.”

The moment he hangs up, “I get a call from one of my big music clients that wants to do a farm in Malibu Hills. He already owns a house in Malibu beach and now he wants a farm,” he continued. The rest of the afternoon is filled with meetings and showings while also scouting Malibu properties and figuring out when he can fit in some time to take advantage of a storm that’s rolling in and go surfing with friends.