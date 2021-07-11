this is what it means

That’s how easy you can hide or activate the briefcase symbol on Xiaomi phones with Android 11.

If you have a Xiaomi device that has recently been updated to Android 11, it is likely that in the top bar or notification bar, you will see a small briefcase symbol.

The first thing you should know is that there is nothing to worry about, since this little symbol represents the Xiaomi devices work mode. If you still don’t know what it’s about, we’ll tell you about it below.

What is work mode and what is it for?

The work mode or job profile, is a functionality found in Android devices with the latest versions of the operating system and that, in the case of Xiaomi terminals, is essential for the management of various actions.

Specifically, any device with Android 7.0 or higher, has this work mode. In the case of Xiaomi mobiles, it allows to correctly execute functionalities related to dual applications or second MIUI space.

In this way, if for any reason this function is deactivated, it will not be possible for MIUI to execute the actions that we mentioned above, requesting that you activate it in order to use them.

How to hide the briefcase symbol from the notification bar on your Xiaomi mobile?

There are two scenarios to consider related to the work mode on your Xiaomi mobile. The first is that the briefcase symbol it appears crossed out and the second it does not appear.

If it is the case that the symbol is shown crossed out in the upper bar of the screen, it is because the work mode is deactivated and it will be enough to activate it so that it disappears from the notification bar.

To do this, you just have to go to MIUI control center and activate it or you can enter “Settings or Configuration” and in the search bar write “Work mode> Activate work mode” and ready.

How to activate the Company Mode or Work Profile on your Xiaomi mobile?

For users with MIUI 12 who want to activate the “Company Mode” for the first time, follow these steps:

Enter the “Settings” of your Xiaomi device. “Additional settings”At the bottom of the menu you will see the option “Company Mode”. Click on it and then “Activate Company Mode”.

It will then ask for the company code Y license code use to start the link. Put the data provided by administration. Wait a while while the system synchronizes with the company’s server and that’s it.

Now, if it is the case that this icon does not appear in the notification bar of your Xiaomi, it is for the simple fact that you are not using the dual apps or the second space of your mobile.

For this reason, the system does not consider it necessary to activate this function and does not show the symbol in the status bar. If you use any of these options, the work mode.

In short, you have nothing to worry about, since your mobile works correctly. This symbol simply appears when you update to Android 11 and you have dual apps or second space running.

