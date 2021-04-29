This is what it costs to make a full Samsung Galaxy S21

This is what it supposedly costs to make a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The truth is that with each passing year, smartphones are more expensive. On the one hand, it is normal since with each model that comes out on the market, the better the materials used for its manufacture as well as the internal components.

More powerful processors, better camera sensors, more storage memory and better autonomy. At this rate, high-end devices will cost 2,000 euros.

But, How much does it really cost to make a high-end device? Let’s take the case of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and gut it.

This is what it costs to make a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Counterpoint analyst firm has completely gutted the Samsung Galaxy S21 with the aim of know what the exact price of your construction is.

Considering that a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra of 128 GB and Snapdragon 888 processor – in Europe it is sold with Exynos – has an official sale price of $ 1,199, the company has calculated that it costs about $ 533 to produce, a lower price than it cost to make the S20 Ultra.

According to reports, Samsung has made certain changes such as the processor with an integrated modem or the fact of not having a charger or charger that have led to certain savings for the company. Evidently This does not mean that Samsung receives more than $ 600 profit per terminal sold.

Making a Xiaomi Mi 11 and an iPhone 12 costs exactly the same

In Andro4all we were able to analyze the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage with Exynos processor.

After testing it in depth, we came to the conclusion that the new terminal of the South Korean firm is one of the best terminals on the market since it practically does not fail in anything and offers almost the best at the hardware level.

However, Is it worth paying the more than 1,000 euros for this device when it barely costs 500 euros to make it? That will depend on each one of you.

