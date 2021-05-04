This is what it cost Epic Games to give away games to attract users to the Epic Games Store

As every ‘Fortnite’ player and / or Epic Games Store user will know, every week Tim Sweeney’s store gives away one, two or three sets that, if we claim them, they are ours forever. It is not something trivial or that is done for the love of art, but it is a strategy to attract users. Nor is it something that is free, since the company pays the studios to publish their games for free. Today we know exactly how much.

And it is that on the occasion of the trial between Apple and Epic Games, a list has been published with all the games that Epic Games Store gave away during the first nine months of life, that is, the outlay that the company had to make to reach its first five million users. The figure varies widely between games, but they range from a curious $ 45,000 for ‘RiME’ to $ 1.5 million for ‘Batman Arkham’. And that is only the beginning.

Capture a user = $ 2.37

The list includes all the games given away from December 14, 2018 to September 26, 2019. In the image above we can see, from left to right: the name of the game, the seller, the downloads, the purchase price, how many new accounts were opened thanks to him, and how many dollars was each new user worth.

The first game, and obviously the juiciest in terms of new users, was ‘Subnautica’, which was downloaded 4.6 million times, cost 1.4 million dollars and reported 804,052 new users to the Epic Games Store. The most expensive is ‘Batman Arkham’, which cost 1.5 million dollars and reported 613,912 new users, followed by ‘Mutant Year Zero’ (one million), ‘Inside’, ‘Celeste’ and ‘Enter the Dungeon’.

In total, for the first nine months of the Epic Games Store’s life, Tim Sweeney’s company had to disburse $ 11.65 million. With this investment, they managed to attract 4.9 million users who downloaded the games 104.57 million times. That, in short, means that a Epic Games cost $ 2.37 to get each new user.

And we were saying that this is just the beginning for a reason. These are the first bars of the Epic Games Store, the first five million users. The store closed 2020 with 160 million users (not only attracted by gifts, of course, remember that the Epic Games Store is the home of ‘Fortnite’) and with juicy gifts, such as ‘GTA V’ (whose cost not known). He also got the exclusive on ‘Control’, which cost $ 10.45 million.

Via | Simon Carless