this is what it can bring you

Do you have dry, dull and fragile hair? If you dream of a smooth, soft, shiny and moving mane, the recipe to achieve it is within your reach and is much simpler than you think. Maybe it has never crossed your mind and we don’t blame you, but do you know how beneficial mayonnaise can be for your hair? We tell you why.

Did you know that this trick is one of the secrets of Blake Lively that make her hair look so pretty? She always has perfect hair! For dry hair, for frizzy curls or for straight and dull hair: mayonnaise is the elixir that can save your mane. It is a simple (and delicious) recipe that provides nutrients, prevents frizz in unruly manes and improves elasticity. In addition, its ingredients help the hair cuticles to thicken and your hair to look healthier and stronger.

Your browser cannot display this video

Video by Patricia Álvarez

Mayonnaise for hair: get a strong mane

A common daily hair routine, including shampooing and conditioners, brushing,

Dyeing and bleaching and blow drying dry out hair, from scalp to ends. What are the properties that make mayonnaise mask ideal for stressed and damaged hair? Mayonnaise, thanks to its ingredients (egg, oil and lemon) provides essential vitamins and nutrients for healthy hair.

The egg provides protein, vitamins A, B and E and essential fats, making it a great ally for weak, fine and brittle hair. In addition, lecithin has a polishing effect!

Regarding the oil, we suggest you use cold pressed extra virgin olive oil. This ingredient, for its part, which is also used in numerous recipes for homemade hair masks, contains vitamin E and oleic acids, components that help repair damaged hair. And there is even more: it has anti-hair loss properties.

Finally, lemon heals and softens the scalp so, in addition to masks, you can mix it with your usual shampoo or conditioner. Furthermore, it is equally rich in vitamins and minerals and is the best friend of lovers of absolute smoothness Thanks to the acidity, which acts on the hair scales, freeing it from frizz and dullness.

Curly hair: how to smooth it with homemade mayonnaise

Curly hair is a real bit of luck, but trouble comes when we try to keep frizz at bay. To get shiny curls that are silky to the touch, we recommend that you try this homemade recipe.

To prepare the mayonnaise you will only need 1 egg (2 in case you have a very long mane), the juice of 1 lemon and half a glass of olive oil. Mix all the ingredients with a mixer without missing a beat until the cream is homogeneous and thick. Apply it on the ends and leave it to act for at least half an hour. Dry, stressed hair from hair dryers and dyes will get an incredible benefit!

Smooth and shiny hair thanks to mayonnaise

If you have straight hair, mayonnaise can also be the best trick to keep it perfect. In this case, you must mix mayonnaise and conditioner in equal parts. Apply this cream on the hair and leave it to act for about 5 or 10 minutes. Afterwards, rinse your hair with warm water and, if the hair is still greasy, apply a little vinegar. You will see that mayonnaise is also an excellent ally against split ends.

Mayonnaise has a lot to offer

Thanks to its beneficial properties, mayonnaise can also be used as a facial cleanser: after a massage with mayonnaise your skin will feel clean, nourished and velvety. So remember to make a double serving.

Maria Viéitez

María is a digital and current content editor for women, and she is clear that communication is her thing. Seduced by reading, writing and the desire to …