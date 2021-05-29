This is what is known about the profound tax reform that the Government plans tax by tax

The Government plans to launch a comprehensive tax reform in 2023 that adapts tax rules to the digitized economy, eliminates ineffective tax benefits, improves the progressiveness of the system and, above all, increases revenues, but what do we know about this tax reform?

As noted in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, the Government has created a Committee of Experts for Tax Reform that will prepare and present, in February 2022, a White Paper of proposals that the Executive will take into account for its reform.

Thus, the calendar provides for reviewing the recommendations of the experts and approve the measures throughout 2022 to implement them in 2023, although the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, has pointed out that the start-up could be delayed if by 2023 the GDP prior to the pandemic has not yet recovered.

However, the Executive does plan to start applying some “minor adjustments” of taxes before that date, especially those for health or environmental purposes, and considers some taxes to be reformed with the changes already implemented.

This is what we know so far about how the tax reform will affect to the main taxes.

Personal income tax

Budgets for 2021 they increased the personal income tax rate by two points for income from work greater than 300,000 euros and in three points for income from capital greater than 200,000 euros.

What’s more, they lowered the maximum reduction for contributions to pension plans of 8,000 to 2,000 euros in individuals and rose from 8,000 to 10,000 euros in company plans. In principle, the Government does not plan to make further changes to personal income tax, although it will analyze possible proposals from the group of experts.

Thus, for example, the gender impact report of the Plan points to the possibility of eliminate joint tax reduction, an option that the Government assures that it is not committed to Brussels but that it will review in line with the recommendation already made by AIReF.

Corporation taxes

Corporate tax is one of the key pieces of the tax reform, especially since in recent years it has lost collection capacity.

The 2021 Budget has already forced tax a part of the profits of subsidiaries abroadBut the government wants to go further, especially after the US administration has raised a global minimum corporate tax.

As advanced before the pandemic, the Executive plans to establish a minimum effective corporate tax rate for the fifteen% (the nominal is 25%) which would, in practice, limit the deductions that companies can apply.

VAT

The review of tax benefits provided for in the Plan will also involve examine reduced VAT rates, something insistently demanded by the European Union, although, Montero has insisted, this does not necessarily imply that they will be eliminated. In this sense, the reduced VAT for sugary and sweetened beverages has already been abolished.

Wealth tax

Budgets for 2021 increased the maximum rate by one point wealth tax for fortunes of more than 10 million euros.

The plan does not contain any other commitments regarding this tax, although Montero has advocated on several occasions for establishing some type of harmonization to avoid tax competition between autonomous communities, a harmonization that also intends to extend to inheritance and gift tax.

Hydrocarbon tax

The Recovery Plan foresees check bonuses of the hydrocarbon tax, which mainly affects diesel.

The Government has already raised raise diesel taxation, which is lower than gasoline despite being more polluting, in the 2021 accounts, although it finally withdrew the measure within the framework of parliamentary negotiations.

Environmental taxes

The tax reform aims improve environmental taxation, which in Spain is one of the lowest in Europe, beyond the hydrocarbon tax.

At the moment, the new taxes on landfill waste and single-use plastics. In addition, the Plan refers directly to the modification of the tax on fluorinated greenhouse gases and the vehicle registration tax to adapt it to the environmental standard, while suggesting the possibility of approving new taxes.

New taxes

At the moment, the new taxes on certain digital services and financial transactions, although the Government plans to adapt them if an international consensus is finally reached to tax these matters.

The Plan also advocates review the taxation of the airline sector, a proposal that fits in with the public consultation opened in early 2020 on the imposition of a tax on airline tickets.