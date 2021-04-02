This is what is known about the accident suffered by Lucero’s stepson

The family of boyfriend of bright Star lived moments of uncertainty after Michel Kuri Jr., son of Michel Kuri, suffered an accident while practicing parachuting, a sport that he is fond of and that he usually practices constantly. The eldest of Michel Kuri’s two sons revealed on his social networks that after the spectacular mishap, he ended up in the hospital. ‘Micho’, as his loved ones tell him, revealed the magnitude of the accident and added that his recovery will be long.

© @ michokuriMichel Jr., 21, assured that his recovery will be very long

“I had a skydiving accident that will not be easy to overcome, but as I once heard, everything happens, the good, the bad and everything, and this will also happen,” said the 21-year-old in a story, accompanied by a photograph of him from a hospital bed with some scratches and receiving oxygen.

© @ michokuriMicho Kuri gave some details of what happened while he practiced skydiving

The 21-year-old also used his social networks to thank everyone who has been monitoring his health since he had the accident. “Thank you all for your messages, encouragement, strength and vibes. Even though I can’t answer all of them, it helps keep my head up and my spirits high. I thank each one of you. I love them”.

So far, neither Lucero nor Michel Kuri have expressed themselves on their social networks about the mishap. However, being so close, surely they are already aware of Michel Jr.’s health and pending his evolution. In addition to Michel Jr., the businessman of Lebanese origin is the father of Ana Paula and Santiago Kuri, fruit of his first marriage with Ana Paula O’Farril.

© @ michel_kuri_sMichel Kuri and his children