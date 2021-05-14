This is what inequality looks like in vaccination against covid-19

Vaccination in South America: the situation country by country 0:57

(CNN) – The United States may be getting closer to herd immunity, with 17 million more people eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

CVS pharmacies and some hospitals in the United States will begin administering Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to youth ages 12-15 today, following a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). ).

It’s another important step on America’s journey out of the pandemic. Although serious illness from COVID-19 is relatively rare among adolescents, adolescents can continue to spread the virus, and their inclusion in the vaccination program is key to any hope of achieving herd immunity.

Yet while the focus in the US is on vaccinating the very young and convincing those who hesitate to get vaccinated, much of the rest of the world is struggling to get vaccines even for those who need them most, including they the vulnerable people and health workers.

In India, which is struggling to contain its worst coronavirus outbreak, vaccinations for people between the ages of 18 and 44 were suspended yesterday in two states and on the union territory of Delhi, due to shortages.

This announcement is all the more concerning because India is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer and a key supplier to Covax, the vaccine delivery initiative that provides free and discounted doses to lower-income countries.

In late March, in a desperate attempt to curb the infection, the Indian government restricted the export of COVID-19 vaccines from its giant manufacturing centers, to meet some of the country’s most urgent needs.

The fighting is now having a ripple effect across the developing world. The World Health Organization said last week that Covax needs 20 million doses by the end of June to cover the shortfall.