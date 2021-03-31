This is what Falcon’s team and the Winter Soldier think

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series is now available on Disney + and the film’s team tells us what they think about it and its protagonists

Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, director Kari Skogland, screenwriter Malcolm Spellman and executive producer Nate Moore offer their perspective on Falcon and the Winter Soldier in a new clip. The Marvel Studios series features a new episode every Friday exclusively on Disney +.

Marvel Studios’ Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, and Sebastian Stan, as Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier. The couple, who joined in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, team up on a global adventure that tests their skills and patience.

The six-episode series stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Daniel Brühl as Zemo. The series also stars Erin Kellyman, Georges St. Pierre, Amy Aquino, Adepero Oduye, and Danny Ramirez.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier is directed by Kari Skogland (“The Handmaid’s Tale”, “The Loudest Voice”). Malcolm Spellman created the television series (“Empire,” “My Family’s Wedding”), of which he is the main writer. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nate Moore, Skogland and Spellman. Co-executive producers are Zoie Nagelhout, Trevor Waterson and Derek Kolstad. PJ Dillon is the director of photography, Raymond Chan is the production designer. The editors for the episodes are Jeffrey Ford, Kelley Dixon, Todd Desrosiers and Rosanne Tan, and the costume designer is Michael Crow.

Falcón and the Winter Soldier debuted worldwide on Disney + on March 19, 2021 and has become the most watched premiere of a series on Disney + during opening weekend, Friday, March 19 to Sunday, March 22. March. Every Friday a premiere chapter, if you want to see them you can do it at this link.