this is what ETH could do next

Ethereum price is trading around $ 1,820 as it turns green and a breakout could see it hit a new all-time high above $ 2,000.

Ethereum has rallied higher in the last 24 hours, surpassing $ 1,800 and extending intraday gains to touch highs above the $ 1,850 resistance level on some exchanges (ETH / USD reached $ 1,858 on Binance).

After a slight pullback to the support level at $ 1,785, the ETH price has started a new rise against the US Dollar and is up 7% on the day.

Sentiment in the cryptocurrency market has turned north after Visa announced its support for a pilot program set up to see the adoption of the stablecoin USDC via the financial firm’s Ethereum address. Optimism around the widespread acceptance of cryptocurrencies is likely to inject positivity into the market, with prices rising during a historically bullish April.

At the time of writing, Ethereum was trading at $ 1,820 against the US dollar.

Ethereum price outlook

ETH / USD surged above $ 1,750 as Bitcoin price resumed its uptrend above $ 55k. When the benchmark crypto broke above $ 58,000, Ethereum took the signal and recovered past resistance at $ 1,800 to retest the $ 1,850 zone.

After resisting the bearish pressure near $ 1,785 today, ETH / USD has risen above $ 1,800 and is currently looking to break above $ 1,820.

In particular, the price of Ethereum is close to the upper trend line of a symmetrical triangle. The pattern generally suggests a continuation of the trend, which is a prospect that could help the bulls’ plans to make more gains towards the main resistance at $ 1,850.

The daily chart also shows that buyers have managed to hold ETH / USD above the 20-day exponential moving averages and the 50-day simple moving averages. This technical outlook is supported by the daily RSI which has risen above the midpoint and is currently printing 56. If the bullish momentum holds, ETH prices could break the resistance of the downtrend line of the symmetric triangle pattern.

The next hurdle could be at $ 2,041, and the bulls are likely to look for additional gains that could extend beyond $ 2,200. If we take into account the height of the symmetric pattern, the target price in an uptrend is $ 2,565.

ETH / USD daily chart. Source: TradingView

On the other hand, if the gains are not extended above $ 1,800, the bears will have a chance to target a further decline. If the selling pressure forces the bulls beyond the $ 1,780 support zone, ETH / USD could retreat to the key support zone marked by the 20-day EMA ($ 1,732) and 50 SMA ($ 1,730).

If the Ethereum price does not rebound from the moving averages, the bulls could be forced to defend the recent gains at $ 1,680. There is also strong support at $ 1,575, with further declines likely to add to the downside pressure and bring the recent lows in the $ 1,350- $ 1,280 range into focus.

