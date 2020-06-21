Adobe Magento notes that a common trend during Hot Sale 2020 was the prevalence of out-of-stock products

This, because many e-commerce promotions quickly ended inventories and these were not updated.

This revealed that there is still a lot of investment to be made in the online consumer experience.

The 2020 edition of the Hot Sale in Mexico was clearly a success for the brands that were part of the celebration. Mercado Libre managed to break a sales record in a single day in the first 24 hours of this day. For its part, Huawei boasted a hard to beat sales figure of more than 300 million pesos (mp). Even more conventional agents like Prada and Kipling had something to celebrate, as they finally made their leap to ecommerce.

With these results, the thought that electronic commerce in Mexico has an extraordinary future outlook is reinforced. According to Statista, ecommerce revenues in the country are expected to continue growing at double annual digits at least until next 2021. According to Marketing4Ecommerce, it already has a 50 percent penetration among Internet users in the country. In Deloitte data, the average ticket is getting higher over time.

Again, there is no one who can deny that the future of ecommerce is bright in Mexico. However, that does not mean that there are no opportunities for improvement. During the Hot Sale 2020 some weak areas were revealed that are shared by many e-commerce companies in the country. If the industry is to continue to grow and develop, brands must address these difficulties as soon as possible. And in a statement, Adobe’s Magento reveals five:

Strengthen ecommerce promotions

In practically all sub-categories of retail, offers, discounts and other consumer promotion strategies have proven to be very useful in attracting consumers. But in the case of ecommerce, they have a higher weight. Not only can better promotions be offered, for the lower cost of running an online business. It also helps to create trust and fidelity towards digital transactions in the long term, increasing the potential audience in the future.

Transparency in operations

If there is something that still seriously affects e-commerce, it is fear of abuse and a bad shopping experience. Items like hidden charges, information theft and payments that happened but were never accepted did a lot of damage to e-commerce and the internet. Today these fears are slowly beginning to disappear. However, it is crucial that all companies make a conscious effort to combat and eradicate these ideas.

A dynamic visual experience in ecommerce

To make the most of a Hot Sale, brands must invest everything so that their main pages reflect the fury and sense of urgency that they want to create with this date. In this sense, e-commerce companies must invest in systems that reflect in real time, with banners and images, out-of-stock products, offers, news, achievements, etc. While there are already many large companies mastering this art, small brands should embrace it.

Unify trade inventories

There is nothing more frustrating during an e-commerce experience than thinking that you managed to get a product at a good price and suddenly receive the news that is no longer in stock. It is much more frustrating if this news is given hours, even days after the transaction. It will be crucial for the future that companies develop unified systems to track how inventories move. And so, ensuring that what the customer can see is what they can buy.

Multiply the purchase and payment options in ecommerce

If there is one thing that should distinguish the online experience from the physical, it is flexibility. If people are willing to enter e-commerce, it is because they expect freedom that they do not get from other channels. In that sense, companies must invest in expanding their payment and delivery options. Thus, people will be able to choose the method with which they feel most secure and they will not always be forced to use, for example, a credit card and receive their product at home.

