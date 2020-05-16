If we talk about important licenses within the world of video games, one of the ones that stands out the most with its own light is, without a doubt, Pokémon. This incredible franchise has made the leap from video games to the big screen, also counting on a successful passage through anime and manga, thus giving rise to a whole community of players enjoying their products and getting to know these powerful creatures in many ways.

But something we don’t really stop to think about is, what is the job like when it comes to designing these creatures? We have been watching these Pokémon grow and evolve for eight generations, but thanks to a interview with Game Informer, Junichi Masuda has revealed some of the great secrets that accompany designers when creating new Pokémon.

Masuda mentions that, obviously, graphic designers are the ones who finalize the design, but it is not only they who have ideas or draw Pokémon. And it seems that many Pokémon have been developed to meet the needs of those who design the battles and even the creators of the game’s narrative. For this, he has given an example that they may want to integrate a new movement and, for this, they need a completely new Pokémon to use it.

Pokémon Sword and Shield | Nintendo

Other times, the creatures seem to come to life thanks to a real-life animal that has inspired them. There are many ideas that arise in the most unexpected ways, although there are a number of rules to follow. One of them is that, really, there are few rules about what a Pokémon cannot be. And it is that, as they indicate, there really are not many limits when it comes to designing a Pokémon, but they must be treated as living creatures, even evaluating what they would eat or where they would live.

Another point to consider is its evolution, a complicated task. And it is that, although it does not always seem so, this seems like a whole science in which the team tries to follow a logic to be able to carry it out. After all, the intention of adding heads without stopping does not sound so appealing, but rather looking for proper development.

Lastly, it is mentioned that Game Freak rarely rejects a design in the process. While it is true that some are eliminated at the beginning of development, but, when a Pokémon doesn’t seem to fit completely, this is modified by adding or removing things to finally make it work better. A whole series of most surprising rules that lead us to see how the Pokémon world holds many more secrets than it seems.