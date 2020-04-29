Your browser does not support iframes.

Some days ago, Paulina Rubio became a trend on social networks after a video went viral that asked his fans to stay home to avoid more coronavirus infections.

However, “The Golden Girl” made several mistakes and was confused when speaking and singing, prompting criticism and ridicule among Internet users.

Later, Rubio posted a clip with which he made it clear that he takes his mistakes with a very good sense of humor and that he does not give importance to negative comments.

To the surprise of many, Nicolás Vallejo Nágera, ex-husband of the interpreter, spoke out before the controversial video of the mother of her son.

During a conversation with the Spanish news agency Europa Press, Colate was questioned about the wave of memes that starred Paulina.

The businessman admitted having seen the clip several times and said that the way the pop star is shown “is worrisome.”

“Unfortunately I have seen it, many times I make an effort not to see things that I do not like but in this case I think they have sent me about 300 times and unfortunately I have seen it. It is a sad and worrying subject, it is a subject that distresses me and worries me a lot, it does not surprise me, but it is obviously sad, “he said.

Vallejo believes that Paulina’s attitude was not intentional. “I also don’t think he was doing what they say he was doing. But it is clear that the behavior and his condition are not good and I think he should do something about it, “he said.

When the reporter told Colate that the celebrity had made a second video humorously taking the criticism, he said: “I know her better than anyone and it is a subject that saddens me and worries me a lot, but I can’t do anything.”

On the other hand, Nicolás was sincere and assures that he wants to end the battle with Paulina Rubio for the sake of Andrea Nicolás, their son in common, so he is willing to reach an agreement.

“Well, that is something that I have been trying for more than nine years, I have given up on the towel for a long time, I know that as much as it is logical and reasonable, it will never happen.”

“There must be changes, for my part the doors are always open to do reasonable things for the person we have in common, but hopes and hope are not very high,” he said.

Colate also spoke about the crisis experienced worldwide by the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the 48-year-old man is passing the confinement in Miami next to his son, he does not stop worrying about the critical situation that is going through his native country, Spain.

“The numbers are not as outrageous as elsewhere. I returned here on March 11 and have been completely locked up for a month… The situation here is not as serious as what is happening in Spain. That is why I am more aware of my family there and because I love Spain more, “he concluded.

