This is what can happen to a Bayern player for not wearing the official Audi to training

March 28, 2021

50,000 euros is the fine that Kingsley Coman, Bayern Munich player, will have to pay for not going with the official Audi to training.

We all know that some footballers are capricious youngsters who do not know how to fulfill their obligations and who generate headlines in the media for their antics, many of them without punishment.

This has not been the case for the left back Kingsley Coman, who plays for Bayern Munich. The 24-year-old French footballer has attended his team’s training sessions in one of his private cars, exactly a Mercedes G-Class, instead of showing up with sponsor Audi car. The mistake (or the chiquillería) can be expensive, since it is estimated that he could receive a fine for his action that amounts to 50,000 euros.

2 photos Kingsley Coman, left, receiving his Audi

It is true that with an annual salary that is estimated at 8.5 million euros (about 163,000 euros a week), this fine is not going to affect their finances too much, but it gives good faith that Bayer Munich does not mess around with little girls.

The Bavarian team has, as is the case with Real Madrid, a sponsorship deal with Audi estimated at € 50 million. One of the clauses of this sponsorship contract is that players must attend training sessions and official club events on Audi models provided by the sponsor at the beginning of each season.

Precisely, Koman, like the rest of his companions, received an Audi e-Tron Sportback 55 Quattro at the start of the season and Bayern, with this possible fine, does not want the rest of the squad to imitate the French player and could have problems with Audi, which, curiously, is a Bayern Munich shareholder, with 8.33% of the shares.

The funny thing is that Coman is a repeat offender. In April 2020 he was caught arriving for practice in a McLaren 570S Spider. Then, Coman apologized claiming that he had had an accident and had a broken mirror. To make up for it, he promised Audi a one-hour autograph session and after apologizing to the club and Audi, Coman was exempted from the fine, something that will be more difficult this time.