This is what Batwing will look like in the DC television universe

Luke Fox, a well-known character from the Batman comics, will continue in the Batwoman series, but now he will assume the identity of Batwing, as in the comics.

It is always exciting for fans to see how they adapt their favorite characters in real action. Series and movies based on comics have been all the rage. The bringing of these beings to be embodied by actors and actresses has represented a great challenge. Nevertheless, The CW has taken up the challenge with countless heroes from DC. This time it was the turn of Batwing.

The young vigilante of Gotham city is well known in the comics of Batman, as it helped the bat from its appearance and complemented the security team of that region together with Robin Y Batgirl. However, it was not just one character who donned the suit, but two: David zavimbe Y Luke fox.

The latter is the son of the renowned engineer of Wayne Enterprises, Lucius fox, who also knows the heroic secret of Bruce, Your boss. This trust was transmitted, in turn, from the businessman to the Fox heir, for which he entrusted the mantle of his henchman.

In this way, Wayne delivers a prototype Batman outfit to Luke, which had been designed by his father.

The character arrives on TV

In the same way, it will be the boy who wears said armor in the series of Batwoman. This is in the air of its second season.

In the show, Batwing will be personified by Camrus Johnson, who spoke about the opportunity to assume the role. These were his words:

“It’s honestly hard to explain how much it means to me to wear the Batwing suit and officially play my first superhero. The main reason she wanted to be in Batwoman was because of this opportunity. give kids like me another black hero to look up to and relate to THAT. It’s hard not to smile when I look at myself in the mirror with the bat symbol on my chest, and I’ll keep smiling through every fight scene, every incredible stunt, and every Gotham night where Batwing is finally on the field! “

In this way it is one more member of the Bat-Family that reaches the small screen. What do you think?

Source: Collider