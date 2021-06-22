This is what Adela Noriega’s fortune for telenovelas amounts to

This is what Adela Noriega’s fortune for soap operas | Instagram

One of the most remembered faces on television is the actress, Adela Noriega, whose career was catapulted into the history of the most successful melodramas in Mexico, now imagine all her fame turned into money. You want to know how much they rise from the fortune of the “Mexican actress“?

It was at a time when Adela Noriega He decided to say goodbye to the cameras, arousing various speculations that grew over the years.

Despite this, his name and his career carry great weight not counting the amount that the 51-year-old star amassed during that time.

According to the Internet site TrandingBlvd uncovered, that Adela Amalia Noriega Méndez, better known in the entertainment world as Adela Noriega, has a net worth close to two million dollars (DLS), which would translate to just over 41 million pesos Mexicans (MXN).

However, for 13 years, Adela Noriega has not shown signs of a possible return to the small screen since her last participation in 2008 in one of the productions directed by Nicandro Díaz, “Fire in the blood.”

As reported by journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante, the interpreter of famous soap operas such as “Quinceañera”, “El Privilegio de amar”, among others, has dedicated herself to the real estate business, so her possible return has only been part of the many rumors surrounding his mysterious life.

Will it return to television?

A few months later, a message from Adela Noriega went viral in which she definitely ruled out her return to television, she looked totally unrecognizable, she was even compared to Marlene Favela

In the recording, the actress herself of melodramas and commercials said that “she was no longer the same Adela” and that she would not have considered the decision to return to the small screen.

After so many years, I am not the same Adela as before, but I am happy and I feel very full with everything that I have been able to train during 8 years. I am happy and I will continue like this. I want to report that no, I have not decided to return to television, my life is as I always dreamed of and I want to stay the same. Thank you for so many messages and displays of affection.

Meanwhile, various comments emerged on social networks, some users have regretted their decision, reiterating that they were very excited to see her again.

Hopefully soon I will return in something original, We miss you a lot, how exciting to see you again, It’s not Adela, it’s Photoshop with Marlene, I don’t know, it doesn’t sound like Adela to me, I feel like it looks more like Marlene Favela, If this is true, it would be fantastic to see her in Again, it is a mix of Salma Hayek and Marlene Favela, read some of the messages.

Likewise, the journalist commented that he uncovered Adela Noriega’s whereabouts and what she was doing now that she was retired from television. The communicator revealed that the artist lived in Mexico City, in the Polanco area.

Out of respect for his individuality and privacy, I will not say where, but I even know in which building he lives. It owns a real estate company, it has land, it has apartments and it has houses, said the journalist De Primera Mano.