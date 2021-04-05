This is what a mask looks like under the microscope eye

Using a scanning electron microscope, the scientists examined dozens of materials, including coffee filters, pillowcases, surgical masks, and N95 masks. In 2020, the team found that N95 respiratory masks are the most effective in providing protection against aerosols like those in which SARS-CoV-2 travels. And that Synthetic fabrics, like chiffon or rayon, don’t trap as many particles as tightly woven cotton flannels.

For what reason?

The random nature of cotton fibers, with their kinks, folds, and folds, probably allows cotton to trap more nanoscale particles than other fabrics, experts say. Conversely, Polyester fabrics have highly organized fibers, mostly straight and smooth, making them less effective as face masks.

Through their work, researchers have explored the invisible world of face covering materials.