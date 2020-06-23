The Covid-19 not only reduces the body, it also sucks the already skinny pockets of Nicaraguan families who must overcome the economic burden of getting sick from the new coronavirus and treating themselves at home, given the mistrust of attending the public health system.

The Superior Council of Private Enterprise (Cosep) estimated that a person, on average, can spend only on auxiliary exams due to the lack of PCR tests to determine the virus, from $ 60 to $ 180. That number may rise to more than $ 250 as medicines are prescribed and tests must be repeated, Cosep president José Adán Aguerri said last week.

There are not dozens, but hundreds of Nicaraguans who have turned to doctors who attend virtually to find a solution to their conditions. Julissa Umaña, originally from Carazo, started feeling the symptoms on a Sunday. He drank beef soup, but “it was like he was drinking hot water.” His taste was gone. Later, at night, she felt “stuck”, she smeared a zepol on her chest, and that unmissable smell could not be perceived by her sense of smell; was dead.

Those signs alarmed her, the fever came later, and on a Wednesday in mid-May she felt the tightness in her chest. She had the help of a doctor who came to check her three times. The charge was 400 or 300 cordobas, then came the purchase of medicines, the nebulizer, injections and other pills, which he does not remember accurately. He averages that since mid-May to date, he has spent about five thousand cordobas, about $ 145. He has not resorted to having plaques because he assures that where he went, they told him that they did not do a thorax. Still under treatment.

Another young woman whom we will call “Karla”, 26 years old, has spent nearly 1,500 cordobas on the purchase of medicines, about 500 per person. Three of her family members seem to have been infected with the new coronavirus, but she was the most affected. These are medications that a doctor prescribed virtually, although in his case, being insured, he attended his provisional clinic, where they gave him seven days of rest because he looked and felt tired. They gave him some medicine, but he is not feeling well at all, and he must buy more medicine.

Neither the doctor who attended her recommended her to take the test, nor did she request it; however, he believes that he could suffer from Covid-19, along with his parents, since they did lose their taste and smell.

More stay home

“Carlos” spent 950 cordobas in masks, the azithromycin each found in 50 cordobas, since in some pharmacies they cost 80. He is a mild case. He felt the virus squeeze his joints and head, he also stopped perceiving tastes and smells. Still recovering at home. His attention has cost him about 1,500 cordobas. However, these realities are not the same for all cases. He himself reflects that he did not perceive the economic impact as much because he has a job with an income of more than 10,000 cordobas.

“It should also be seen that I have a salary, but the Covid-19 is not seeing if you have a job or were fired,” he says. There are families up to where three members have been infected, says “Carlos”.

The health worker Alejandro Lagos, has already warned for weeks ago that in the country people are staying at home, and that there are family outbreaks. That he sees first-hand through the hundreds of calls and messages he receives, where the population asks for help to overcome the disease of which according to the Ministry of Health (Minsa), there are only 1,823 confirmed cases and 64 deaths, but As of June 17, the Covid-19 Citizen Observatory attributes 5,957 suspected cases and 1,688 deaths from the new coronavirus.

In none of the stories mentioned have patients had to resort to the use of oxygen, of which a shortage in the cylinders has already been reported. According to the report by the doctor Lagos “from the reported symptoms it can be deduced that there are people with serious criticism who are using oxygen in their homes,” the statement read.

An oxygen tank company explained that the customer must leave $ 200 deposit for the cylinder and pay 1,018 cordobas for the oxygen. While on social networks, acquiring a tank can range from one thousand to 1,500 dollars.

Homes “most beaten”

The impact of the Covid-19 found a Nicaragua in an economic recession, which had already cracked the wallets in Nicaraguan households, these same that now have to bear the cost of caring for a relative with the new virus. Economist Luis Murillo explains that this situation generates a higher level of deficit.

“This generates a decrease in the meager savings that a family had and possibly in the level of indebtedness, there are some people who, perhaps, are not paying any credit card or some basic service, such as Internet, water, electricity, because health is a priority, “he said.

He considers that the population has some kind of assets, “a piece of land, a vehicle, that allows them to face the crisis. The point is, how long are you going to support the family finances in this type of situation? “He asks himself.

According to epidemiologist Álvaro Ramírez, a responsible Ministry of Health (Minsa), should have prepared shelters for mild or moderate cases, to leave hospitals with severe cases, and prevent people from resorting to buying medicines because “It is the responsibility of the State,” he said.