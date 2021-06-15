“This is what 17 years are all about”, Los Angeles Azules respond to controversy – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

After the controversy generated this day on social networks by a group of users who asked to censor the song “17 años” for allegedly “romanticizing and promoting pedophilia”, Los Ángeles Azules broke the silence and shared a brief and forceful message to end the controversy.

Through its Twitter account, the group published a photo where two teenagers appear face to face about to kiss.

“This is what 17 years is about. End of the statement ”, was the brief message that the group shared to explain the image.

End of the statement. pic.twitter.com/Yl2kOTZmtL – Los Angeles Azules (@angelesazulesmx) June 14, 2021

The name Los Ángeles Azules became a trend on social networks after various users asked to censor the topic “17 years.”

The discussion began on Twitter after a user identified as Miguel Landa, questioned why people listen to a song that has “reprehensible” content.

“If you have a party have the decency to NEVER put on the song ’17 años’ by Los Angeles Azules. His lyrics speak of how an old man takes advantage of a girl. Why do people put this song with obviously reprehensible content? ”, Wrote the netizen on Twitter.

The comment quickly went viral and generated a debate on Twitter, among users who supported the idea that the song promotes pedophilia and among those who asked not to make a scandal about the song.

Source: However