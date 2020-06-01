The head of ProTV, Mariana Ramírez del Villar, spoke about the changes in the reality show This is war. The producer responded by the possibility of Jossmery Toledo entering as a competitor in the program.

As you recall, in early 2020 when This Is War premiered, the alleged employment contract that would have been signed by the ex-police known for a video on TikTok was leaked. Back then, she denied the document.

YOU CAN SEE Jossmery Toledo’s ex-partner: “It changed when she became mediatic”

After the presentation of new members in the reality show of America TV, Mariana Ramírez del Villar He did not rule out that the ex-NCO is the next ‘pull’ for This is war.

Jossmery Toledo. Photo: Instagram.

According to the producer, the ex-non-commissioned officer Jossmery Toledo “has not yet” signed her contract with the program; in this way, she hinted that in the future she could be part of the competitors.

Jossmery Toledo Photo: Instagram

“This situation has changed us all, we have returned to be better people, for a better world,” he said. Mariana Ramírez del Villar in interview for Trome.

YOU CAN SEE User disrespects Jossmery Toledo and she gives a forceful answer

On the other hand, the head of ProTV also spoke about the absence of Isabel Acevedo ‘Chabelita ‘, Jota Benz and Israel Dreyfus.

“’Chabelita’ had a knee injury, in Jota’s case it was in process, because the evidence readings now tell you if you have had it, if you had it or are in the process of recovery. All the people who are on the set have been tested and fit to work, as we follow the protocols, ”explained Ramírez del Villar.

LR Shows Newsletter Subscribe here to the La República Shows newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news on national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.

.