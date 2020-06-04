More than one criticism generated the return of “This is war”To television amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus. In front of his detractors, Gian Piero Díaz, host of the program, assured that the return has brought positive changes and urged them to tune into the youth reality show before criticizing.

“It is complicated, obviously. Before, the format received negative comments and today people are more sensitive“he expressed Diaz in the Somos Capital program of the RPP Group.

On the negative comments received by the television space, Diaz He stated that they do not bother him and he receives them in the same way as the positives.

“What I’m always going to ask critics to do is watch the show. When we talk about the program, we are talking about 100 families who are behind the screen who also want to work. There are many people who criticize and have been discussing the subject of glasses, when that happened long ago“he referred.

CHANGES AND RATING

Gian Piero Díaz He maintained that he is calm with the changes generated in “This is war.” “We now have an issue of social responsibility and aid, and we are also trying to offer information in this pandemic“he stressed.

In this sense, he expressed that the program “somehow loses its essence”. And about the drop in the rating, he said: “But note that we have only lowered a few points and it is a matter of options too“.” Now the domain of the remote control is not the same as three months ago and that also influences, because there are more people at home with different tastes“he clarified.

On the other hand, before the comparisons with the news of Juliana Oxenford, Diaz He indicated that they are different proposals that do not compete with each other. “I love ‘Juliana style’, if I sit down to see information, I look at it, but if I’m looking for entertainment, it’s a different option“he pointed out.

