This is waiting for New York to lift restrictions against COVID-19

15 minutes.- The state of New York announced Monday that it will lift restrictions that remain when 70% of the adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

From that moment on, the regulations on issues such as capacity, surface disinfection, ventilation and contact tracking will be voluntary for businesses.

Most businesses include retail stores, restaurants, offices, gyms, and hair salons.

It will not lift restrictions in schools, public transportation, prisons, nursing homes, homeless shelters, or the large compound.

This was stated by the state governor, Andrew Cuomo, during a press conference.

“When we reach 70% we will return to a normal life or as normal as it can be post-COVID,” said Cuomo, who defended the decision due to the drop in the numbers of infections and the clear effectiveness of the vaccines.

Few to lift restrictions

So far, 68.6% of adults in New York have received at least one dose, so the lifting of restrictions could come in the very short term.

Businesses will be free to continue requiring measures such as the use of masks, a precaution that authorities continue to recommend indoors.

The state has already ended a very important part of the measures against COVID-19 that businesses had imposed in mid-May.

Last week, he went one step further by ending restrictions on hospitality hours.

For now, indicators of the disease continue to move in the right direction and the rate of positives is at minimum levels since the start of the pandemic.

Cuomo also announced Monday that schools may decide to stop requiring students to wear a mask when they are outdoors.

However, indoors the use of face masks should continue at least until the end of the current school year.