This is VSS imagine, Virgin Galactic’s new spaceship with a retro-futuristic sci-fi design

Virgin Galactic aerospace company has just revealed its latest and most recent spacecraft of all. VSS Imagine, which is the name it receives, stands out for a really peculiar designr with an air of science fiction, but also for the performance it raises.

Virgin Galactic’s eye-catching spaceship is based on the SpaceShipp III platform of the company. While for now it is more a prototype than anything else, ground testing is expected to begin this year and take off later.

All this with the aim of operate more than 400 commercial flights per year and per airport. To achieve this figure you will need a good fleet of planes and ships. at the moment it has the VSS Unity based on the SpaceShipTwo platform. VSS Imagine will also be followed by VSS Inspire, which will also be based on SpaceShip III.

Extravagant design and modularity

Putting future plans aside a bit and returning to the present, the VSS Imagine prototype looks promising. It is a spaceship that stands out for a glossy and mirrored finish. Virgin Galactic says this serves both a useful and an aesthetic purpose. Useful because it can reduce temperatures by reflecting the sun’s rays, aesthetic because of the retro-futuristic air it gives the ship.

Going into the SpaceShip III platform aspect, Virgin Galactic says they have focused on modularity. With it they hope improve maintenance and reduce bottlenecks of current designs that require more time on the ground. A more modular design will allow for easy change of parts and offers greater repairability to the ship.

This modularity in principle must also speed up the manufacture of ships. Allowing, for example, to build different parts and components in series and then unify everything in a single ship.

spacial tourism

The space tourism is the great goal of Virgin Galactic, although it is certainly not an easy task. So far it has delighted us with futuristic designs and the occasional flight test. They are also looking into putting satellites into orbit, although the most impressive to date may be their next supersonic.

They are not the only ones targeting space tourism as a business. SpaceX is the other big competitor in this market. Elon Musk’s company is already preparing a trip to the moon in fact. Although they will also make orbital trips thanks to the Dragon Crew. A Dragon Crew that unveiled its new observation dome today.

