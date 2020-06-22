Vince McMahon is a fascinating man who used the professional wrestling business to become a billionaire. There are many questions, but I think most of us ask ourselves: What is your life really like?

The new coronavirus changed a lot of things about WWE. McMahon is no longer required to go to cities across the country with his company. He still has a strict schedule that he sticks to every day. Arn Anderson was happy to talk about this on the RNA podcast.

Vince McMahon’s intense routine as WWE Chairman

McMahon gets up early every day and works out in his home gym. He lives in his own bubble, so he is never seen signing autographs or taking selfies with fans. It seems that McMahon has streamlined his life to get as much productivity as possible each day.

“Are you asking me if he signs autographs and takes photos? No, I have never seen that. I’m pretty sure that never happened and never will. ” Vince lives in his isolated world. It’s probably something like that. Now, I’m not saying that your way of life is a bad thing. You judge it, but [él] He has a gym at home, gets up early in the morning, works out, has a limo to pick him up and takes him to the airport, climbs the stairs to a private plane, goes to town, gets out of the limo [y] goes straight to the building. He enters his office directly. “From his office, he goes directly to the meeting room where he will spend most of the afternoon. He will go straight to gorilla position when it’s time. [Él va] directly to another limousine, directly to the private plane, heading to the next city, directly to the hotel where they are staying, certainly a comfortable hotel. And around three or four in the morning, he will go to the gym again. The next morning, repeat the cycle. That is Vince McMahon’s day and life, I think. “ “From what I gathered and heard, that’s pretty accurate. So that leaves no time for autographs [e] images, handshakes. ”

Anderson was fired from WWE in 2019, so he doesn’t know what McMahon’s current routine is like. When WWE was going full steam ahead with live events and a full touring schedule, I had a pretty good idea of ​​what the President’s daily routine consisted of.

Click here for a list of 15 amazing but true stories about Vince McMahon’s legendary personality.

Chances are, Vince McMahon’s current schedule is very similar to the one mentioned above. He just goes to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando instead of a new city every time.

WWE is a great company and it takes a very busy man to put it all together. The big question is who can do what Vince McMahon does when he can no longer do it.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our Google News source, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.