This is Vin Diesel’s favorite car in Fast and Furious and it’s not the Dodge Charger

ACD May 30, 2021

Vin Diesel’s favorite car in the Fast and Furious series is not the Dodge Charger that he drives. He himself has confessed which is his favorite.

One of the great movie franchises about cars in history is undoubtedly Fast and Furious. Now, with the next premiere of the ninth part, “Fast & Furious 9”, the main protagonist of the saga, Vin Diesel, who plays Dom Toretto, has been interviewed and has revealed some interesting details about the movies and the cars that star them.

On the eve of the premiere of “Fast and Furious 9”, the YouTube channel Supercar Blondie had Diesel as a guest. Among other things, the actor was asked which of the hundreds of cars featured in the series could be called his favorite. Turns out it’s not the iconic black Dodge Charger that he drives regularly in the franchise at all. His favorite car appeared in the first movie. And viewers only got to watch it for a few seconds at the end, after the end credits.

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS red, preferred

According to Diesel, his favorite car in the franchise is the 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS red, who drives through the roads of Mexico in the epilogue of the 2001 film and in which he pronounces one of the most mythical phrases of the saga: ““ I live half a kilometer in half a kilometer. I don’t care about anything else. During those ten seconds or less, I am free. “

Dom’s Charger from the first movie has sentimental value to Vin DieselBut the 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS from the last scene in The Fast and the Furious is his favorite. 20 years have passed since then, but the car continues to cause great admiration in the actor.

“That car was always important to me“Says Diesel, and it is easy to understand why it is so important. General Motors revised the Chevelle for the 1970 model year with a Coca-Cola bottle style, and the Super Sport package.

The American actor has also revealed that, contrary to certain rumors, does not have a Lykan HyperSport like the one featured in Furious 7.