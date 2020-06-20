Next week, the morning of June 28-29, he returns ‘Black monday’ with the broadcast of the first of the four episodes that were pending broadcasting « due to the coronavirus »: In the United States at the hands of Showtime, in Spain at the hands of Movistar +.

Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells, Regina Hall, Paul Scheer and Ken Marino lead the cast of this series created by Jordan Cahan and David Caspe with the support of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (‘Spree to the End’, ‘Supersalidos’,’ La feast of sausages’) that we may well consider a more hooligan, tacky and eighties version of ‘Billions’.

Lastly, it is worth mentioning that the six episodes broadcast in its second season between March and April are already available dubbed in Spanish on the on-demand service of Movistar +.

