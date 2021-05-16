‘This Is Us’ announces ending after season 6

‘This is us‘will end after its sixth season.Dan fogelman assures that his plans always spanned this time arc.This is us“It is the last great phenomenon of general television in the United States.”This is us‘is available on Amazon Prime Video.

“I do not think that this series, regardless of its success or of not having had it, could last longer than necessary because we have a story to tell,” he commented in 2018 Dan fogelman, creator of ‘This is us‘referring to the third season as a kind of equator of the story that he wanted to tell. “Our writers and I are almost at the end. We have a path for each season of the series. We have always had a plan ”.

Now, thanks to an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter, we have learned that those plans spanned six seasons and that, indeed, ‘This is us‘will end after the broadcast of its sixth batch of episodes that we will probably see between 2021 and 2022.

Next to Isaac aptaker, Fogelman has become NBC’s most respected showrunner thanks to the success of his series, and as such, the network has respected the creative decision to end the title when the creator sees it necessary.

Currently on broadcast on NBC, with two episodes still pending for its fifth season, in Spain we can enjoy the premieres practically live thanks to its distribution via Amazon Prime Video.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

NBC

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io