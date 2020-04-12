This is Undertaker’s opinion of the Firefly Fun House fight.

In a recent live show, Undertaker was commenting on his impressions of the fight between Cena and Wyatt. This is Undertaker’s opinion of the Firefly Fun House fight.

Taker’s opinion

The Undertaker found the fight with an original and different idea very entertaining. He said that fight made him think and reflect on his career. In the entirety of the encounter, Taker said that he was very involved and was curious to know what the next scene of the fireflies’ house would be. He thought they did the ideal given the circumstances we are experiencing. Taker emphasizes the intrigue generated by the fight, which being a very original and unique idea, did not know that it was going to be the next thing that would happen. To conclude, he said that he did not know if there would be another meeting of this type, because this occurred due to the worldwide problem of the pandemic that is being experienced, so he explained that he did not know if another combat would be seen as it is. He said that maybe they did something like that in the Firefly Fun House style but in a different way.

Undertaker’s Firefly Fun House?

Undertaker is already in his 55s and does not have the physical condition he had before. So it can be very interesting that from now on we see Taker in this type of fight, which requires much less effort for him. Since the Dead Man has a very significant character they can play a lot with that and offer us original and very entertaining battles. Imagine a Firefly Fun House by Taker, telling us about the fears of the Dead Man. It would be something spectacular that would remain for history.

