After the huge reception of ‘Veneno’, Atresplayer Premium prepares ‘Trans’, a documentary in which lThe protagonists are five Spanish transsexual women from different generations and conflicting social origins. All of them share a peaceful picnic day, which is how this project begins, which has already started filming. Thus, the platform returns to betting on the documentary genre after ‘Let’s say I speak of Sabina’

During a picnic, we will get to know their extraordinary experiences, their points of view, their wounds, their encounters and disagreements, in a visual framework in which the striking colors, the beauty of the landscape and the parsimony of the summer rhythm stand out. In addition, we will attend a delicate portrait of the daily life of each one of them.

Clapperboard of ‘Trans’

The journalist Valeria Vegas will be the host of the documentary and through her we will get to know the stories of four other women: Miryam Amaya, Alex Saint, Lola Rodríguez and Carmen García de Merlo. In addition, La Veneno will also be present in this story. In ‘Trans’ the tapes containing the real and unpublished conversations will be released with which Valeria used to write the artist’s memoirs and will serve as a prologue to the start of the documentary.

They are the 5 protagonists

Valeria Vegas will be the host of the documentary. She is a journalist and writer specializing in show business and a reference within the trans collective. TOutora of « I say! Neither whore nor saint », the biography of Venom. It was in fact during the interviews that she did with Cristina Ortiz that Valeria started with her own transition process. She is also the author of « Dressed in Blue » and directed the documentary « Manolita, la Chen de Arcos ».

For his part, Miryam Amaya was raised in a gypsy family that accepted from the beginning that she felt like a woman. Miryam had to deal with the Francoist repression from a very young age and has even spent time in a men’s prison. Like most trans women of her generation, she had to engage in prostitution. A veteran of many battles, she had to deal with heroin addiction, from which she has fortunately managed to recover. She is currently an activist in the fight for the rights of sex workers.

Alex Saint is a photographer, makeup artist and model, having a successful career in the fashion world. He usually works with different celebrities such as Dulceida, Jedet or Ester Expósito and other female influencers. He has passed a tough adolescence that he prefers to forget. Like many other girls of her generation, she is an advocate of trans identity and has currently decided not to undergo the sex reassignment operation.

Lola Rodríguez, at just 11 years old, told her family that she felt like a woman and was able to begin the transition process. He arrived in Madrid at the age of 17 to study psychology and collaborate with various associations that help the group of trans people. In 2019 she was called to play Valeria Vegas in ‘Veneno’.

Carmen García de Merlo is a lawyer and a nurse, and when she was young she thought about changing sex but finally decided to stay because she feared that the only job opportunities being transsexual were prostitution and entertainment. Carmen married, had two children and developed her professional career, until one day, after 50 years, she decided to become a woman. This led to loss of contact with her children, who refuse to see her as a woman and insist on calling her « dad » when they chat on the phone. Carmen is the current president of COGAM.

More women behind the scenes

Filming of ‘Trans’

‘Trans’ is counted through the woman’s eye in front of and behind the cameras. The documentary team It is led by Pilar Monsell, director of the project, has made numerous and multi-awarded documentaries. He has also exercised this function in the 2018-2019 season of ‘Salvados’. For her part, the director of photography is Raquel Fernández, considered one of the best in Spain and who has received prestigious recognitions, having worked in 21 countries on five continents.