WiFi Mesh networks are one of the most common solutions to end the coverage problems of our home WiFi, which usually lead to a reduction in speed or disconnection of the devices themselves. That is precisely what Google offers us with Nest WiFi, a pack consisting of two devices, a router and an access point, which goes on sale today in ten European countries, including Spain.

This solution also integrates the Google Assistant and a parental control function, so that it is possible to establish routines of use, carry out secure searches or block access to the network through voice commands. In addition, it is made with sustainable materials.

What is and what is Nest WiFi

Google’s Nest Wifi system consists of two separate devices: the router, which plugs directly into the modem and is the base of the home network; and a WiFi point, which extends WiFi coverage. The pack of two units is enough to cover a house of 210 square meters. The system is scalable, that is, it allows adding more Wi-Fi points to expand coverage (for a house of 300 square meters, a router and two Wi-Fi points are recommended).

The company assures that Nest Wifi it is much more powerful than Google WiFi, since it reaches up to twice the speed and up to 25% more coverage. But, what happens if you already have a Google Wifi network? That you can always add Nest Wifi points to expand coverage.

Google’s Nest Wifi system consists of two separate devices: the router, which plugs directly into the modem, and a WiFi point, which extends WiFi coverage

Another novelty of the Nest Wifi point is that it has a speaker and the Google Assistant integrated, so you can play music, manage your WiFi network, ask questions, control your connected devices and more functions just by using your voice. In fact, the speaker is the same as that of the Nest Mini.

As for the design, Nest Wifi presents some rounded shapes and very discreet lighting. In addition, it is made with sustainable materials: the casing of the router and the Wifi point are composed of 45% and 40%, respectively, of recycled plastics.

Configuration and control from the Google Home app

To configure Nest Wifi, just connect it, download the Google Home application and follow the tutorial step by step. Once configured (it takes a few minutes), from that same app you can manage your network, in addition to your other compatible connected devices. Among other functions, it allows you to easily share the WiFi password with your guests, prioritize bandwidth for the devices you choose, check the speed of your network, configure a guest network or change the password.

You can even control the time children spend on the Internet thanks to the “Pause Wi-Fi” button, which allows you temporarily suspend internet connection for a group of devices or some specific devices. You can also easily block adult content on children’s devices, using Google’s SafeSearch groups and technology.

Nest WiFi has local home connectivity, which means that some devices (lights and plugs, for example) can connect directly to the system without the need for a hub and be configured from the Google Home app. In addition, Google promises that in the coming months they will enable Thread’s capabilities to offer a secure connectivity on more smart home devices, such as door and motion sensors or locks, among others.

Google Nest WiFi price and availability

The new Google device is for sale starting today in ten European countries: Spain, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Ireland and the Netherlands.

The package, which includes a router and a WiFi point, is already available on the Google Store at a price of 259 euros, but the company has confirmed that it will soon be marketed at other local points of sale such as MediaMarkt, El Corte Inglés, Fnac or PC Componentes.

Router and wireless access point Google Nest Wifi

More information | Google