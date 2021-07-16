This is Thiago Moisés, the rival of Khabib’s favorite pupil

07/16/2021 at 12:12 CEST

The long-awaited meeting between Max Holloway and Rodríguez could not take place due to an injury to the former. Thus, a change in the card has been carried out that places Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moisés, two lightweights who will face each other for glory in the Octagon.

Islam is the favorite in this match since his numbers position him as number 9 in the lightweight rankings by showing a 19-1-0, whose last defeat was in 2015. However, the Brazilian has a more modest 15-4-0.

Does the Brazilian fighter have a chance? The truth is that yes, in the Octagon you never know who can take the fight. Both fighters are highly tactical, preferring submission to open combat on two legs. This will make it a combat in which the combat on the ground prevails, where an elbow or a blow faster than expected could end either of the two in a KO situation. Thus, the ward of Khabib (Islam) seems quite a different fighter than his teacher.