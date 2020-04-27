This 2020 is being the year of the holes in the screen, and the truth is that there are many manufacturers who are betting on this mechanism to hide the front camera, However, as happened last year, there are also some devices, such as the Redmi K30 Pro, that bet on deployable mechanisms to be able to offer a completely smooth front, without holes and without notch.

However, far from the drop-down cameras, we find one of the least used methods for this purpose: reversible cameras. And betting on this line, Xiaomi has just patented a device that we may see in the future, but that is different from any we have seen.

This is the mobile with reversible camera that Xiaomi has patented

The Chinese company has registered a patent in the National Administration of Intellectual Property of China, in which we can see a device with a front panel entirely occupied by the device panel, and that it does not have a front camera, but only mounts sensors on its back. But yes, you will be able to take selfies with this device.

And, as it happened with the Samsung Galaxy A80, this terminal would use the rear camera as a front camera, through a mechanism that would make the screen go 180 degrees, and that the rear camera became, almost by magic, the front camera, being able to enjoy a selfie that squeezes all the possibilities offered by the photographic section of the device. And, obviously, resizing the content that would be displayed on the screen.

In this case, unlike what happens in the Galaxy A80, which ejects the front camera towards the top of the device, the Xiaomi patented terminal would flip a fragment of its top, with a part of screen included, to show the cameras of the terminal, which, as it appears in the image, would be arranged horizontally, and in a very high position at the rear of the terminal.

This has many implications about the construction of the terminal, because Xiaomi, as revealed by 91mobiles I would have to use two different screens, one for the top and one for the bottom, which can lead to various drawbacks, such as the difficulties and high repair costs that this would have.

But not only this, but since it is a total rotation of a part of the screen by 180 degrees, it would prevent the use of a one-piece cover, in addition to slowing down the unfolding of the camera, which would make it difficult to use facial recognition to unlock the terminal. And in addition, this mechanism would make the device unable to deploy the front camera unless it had a generous amount of space in which to make this change, which would draw a circumference with the diameter of the width of the terminal.

