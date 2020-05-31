That Xiaomi not only sells mobile phones and other types of devices and accessories such as headphones or external batteries we all know. The market is full of quirky brand products like cat beds, batteries, or fishing rods. It doesn’t matter what we look for, that Xiaomi will have it.

So we are not surprised that Xiaomi also sells sofas and armchairs. For real. At the moment only in China and we do not know if one day they will leave their borders. But it is also that at first they seemed to us that they were quite well priced until we have found the exception. Because if Xiaomi makes phones of almost 1,000 euros, Why wouldn’t I make a 6,000-euro chair?

Xiaomi sells a massage chair for 6,000 euros

The official price of this sil’on is 50,000 yuan, that the change is more than 6,000 euros. Xiaomi sells it right now on the YouPin platform, but the truth is that it is still a fairly high price, 35,900 yuan, which in exchange for about 4,500 euros. Almost nothing.

The design of this massage chair is one of the most extravagant things we’ve seen and it looks like something out of a science fiction movie. Multitude of buttons, spaces to store the smartphone and the tablet and so it can be intuited, reclining in various positions. The truth is that the Rongtai RT8900 Gemini massage chair does not seem like the most comfortable sofa in the world to enjoy an afternoon of film and blanket, but now only for the price you have to do some massages that you must leave as new.

What has been said, in the event that any of you has money to spare you can always try to get one. Let him try it and tell us about his experience in the comments. We will continue with our lifelong sofas bought at Ikea.

