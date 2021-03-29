This is the WTA ranking after Muguruza’s title in Dubai

03/16/2021

On at 19:11 CET

The title of Garbiñe Muguruza in it Dubai WTA 500 It places him at the doors of the ‘top 10’ of the WTA ranking with 4,235 points. The Spanish, in this way, is in the 13th position of the classification, although it is still far from the Australian Ashleigh barty, which is at the top with a total of 9,186 points

There have been no major changes among the top ten rackets on the women’s circuit.

WTA RANKING (AS OF MARCH 16)

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) – 9,186 points

2. Naomi Osaka (JAP) – 7,835

3. Simona Halep (RUM) – 7,255

4. Sofia Kenin (USA) – 5,760

5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) – 5,370

6. Karolina Pliskova (UKR) – 5,205

7. Serena Williams (USA) – 4,915

8. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) – 4,815

9. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) – 4,735

10. Petra Kvitova (CHE) – 4,571

… // …

13. GARBIÑE MUGURUZA (ESP) – 4,23557. SARA SORRIBES (ESP) – 1,360 (MR)70. PAULA BADOSA (ESP) – 1,12490. CARLA SUÁREZ (ESP) – 881