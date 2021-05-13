“This is the worst season of my career, I have to admit it.”

05/13/2021 at 11:08 AM CEST

Sadio mané, one of the key players of the Liverpool, he is not having the best of his seasons. Those of Jurgen Klopp They are no longer that team that won the Champions in 2019 and that is also noticeable individually.

The Senegalese winger has assured for the French medium Channel + that it is the worst season of his career due to his poor performance. “If you ask me what’s wrong, I personally don’t know. I’ve always tried to be positive, whether things are going well or badly. I question myself all the time. I even had tests to see my body. Am I eating the right food or something happens? But they checked the results and everything is fine. “said Sadio Mané.

However, he assured that he wants to continue fighting to return to his highest level. “I need to understand that in life there are ups and downs. I will continue to work hard, and maybe in time this situation will pass.”he added hopefully.

In this season, Mané has scored 12 goals between Premier League and the Champions, while in the three previous seasons it always exceeded the figure of 20 in both competitions. At the moment he has a contract in Anfield until 2023 and remains the holder in the Jürgen Klopp scheme.