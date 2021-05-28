This is the world’s first monitor with electronic ink screen | Technology

We were taken by surprise: a monitor with an electronic ink screen, which can even play videos. As it does?

Anyone who ever used an electronic ink screen, like the one that Kindle ebook readers have, they know that they are the best option to read texts. They do not emit light, so they do not strain your eyes. It is like reading a sheet of paper.

But e-ink displays have a significant limitation. Due to its technology, which handles real ink that is electronically repositioned on the screen, your refresh rate is very low. That is why they are only used to read text or comics, where the screen is fixed and the only movement you have to do is turn the page.

This whole theory explodes into a thousand pieces with Dasung Paperlike 253, the world’s first monitor with an e-ink display. Its refresh rate is so high that even can play videos. Take a look at the video because it is spectacular:

Dasung is a Chinese company specialized in the manufacture of electronic ink displays, which it already uses in tablets and laptops, something that is very rare.

However, it has gone a bit further by manufacturing the first monitor with an e-ink display. Dasung Paperlike 253 has a 25.3-inch screen with 3K resolution (3,200 x 1,800 pixels) and standard connections to connect all types of devices: HDMI, Display Port, USB Type C, etc.

Dasung has not revealed the refresh rate, but from the moving video it is intuited that reaches 50 or 60 Hz, more than enough to work on a PC. Because one of the characteristics of electronic ink is that when the screen is fixed, for example, if you are reading something on a web or a social network, or working on a PDF or a document, the image does not consume, flicker or emit light. So it does not tire your eyes.

New generation of one of Huawei’s most popular ultrathin notebooks. It maintains the design line of previous models and stands out for incorporating 11th Gen Intel Core processors and WiFi 6.

Opening and closing windows, moving them, or editing a text, can be done with almost no latency, as in a conventional monitor.

And if you are writing a text, developing an app or doing office work, that the monitor is in black and white does not matter too much.

How did Dasung get overcome the problem of low refresh rate of e-ink displays? It uses a new chip of its own called Dasung turbo which uses algorithms, signal processing, and memory programming to speed up ink rearrangement within the screen, at speeds never seen before.

Thanks to its electronic ink screen, the Dasung Paperlike 253 monitor becomes the most suitable for work long hours without straining your eyes.

Dasung Paperlike 253 It seeks financing on Indiegogo, where it has already raised 7,000% of what it needed. It has a price of 1,642 euros, and will begin shipping in August.