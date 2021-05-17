This is the world ranking after Nadal won the final in Rome

Novak Djokovic He will complete his 321st week at the head of the world rankings, extending the absolute record after leaving the 310 of the Swiss behind. Roger Federer. His world number one was assured regardless of his result at the ATP Masters 1000 in Rome, of the defeat against Rafael Nadal by 7-5, 1-6 and 6-3.

The Balearic knew that he would continue in third place in the ranking, behind the Serbian and the Russian Daniil Medvedev, despite his tenth crown in the Italian capital. An order that will be the one that will be sent when the draw of Roland Garros, opening up the possibility that ‘Nole’ and the Spaniard could meet again in Paris, although in the semifinals and not in the final. It will depend on whether the Manacori is on the side of the Balkan or the Muscovite.

Djokovic and Nadal entered Rome with 1,000 points each to ‘defend’, as tournament champions in 2020 and 2019, respectively. The current regulation, with special clauses for the Covid-19, indicated that both had 500 insured, half, participating or not.

Qualified for the final, the champion (Nadal) kept 1,000 points for another year and the finalist (Djokovic) had his Rome count reduced by 400 to 600. The Serbian accumulates 11,063, 9,630 Nadal, who at Roland Garros either it will be able to gain a single point even revalidating hegemony. Second is a Daniil Medvedev whose count of 9,780 does not move because on clay he continues to perform poorly every year and another as well. It does not add but it does not subtract either.

In the Race to Turin, the classification of the year to determine the top-8 that will play the ATP Finals, which have moved from London to the Italian city, Rafa Nadal once again has a provisional place rising from tenth to sixth place.

Djokovic is second, closing in on the Greek’s 2021 lead Stefanos Tsitsipas, his victim in the quarterfinals after an agonizing comeback.

Nadal’s next appointment is Roland Garros, whose start was delayed a week, to May 30, to house more public in the middle of the pandemic. Djokovic will have to decide if he keeps his presence in the second Belgrade ATP on the dirt tour, located just before the Grand Slam, May 22-29. He is the owner, organizer and host, as it is played at his club in the Serbian capital.

1. Novak Djokovic (Srb) / 11,063

2. Daniil Medvedev (Rus) / 9,780

3. Rafa Nadal (Esp) / 9,630

4. Dominic Thiem (Aut) 8,445

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) 7,430

6. Alexander Zverev (Ale) / 7.115

7. Andrey Rublev (Rus) / 6.090

8. Roger Federer (Sui) / 5.605

9. Matteo Berrettini (Ita) / 3,958

10. Diego Schwartzman (Arg) / 3,465

11. Roberto Bautista (Esp) / 3,215

12. Pablo Carreño (Esp) / 3.085

13. David Goffin (Bel) / 2,875

14. Gael Monfils (Fra) / 2.703

15. Denis Shapovalov (Can) / 2,675

1. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) 3,110

2. Novak Djokovic (Srb) / 2,920

3. Andrey Rublev (Rus) / 2,760

4. Alexander Zverev (Ale) / 2,250

5. Daniil Medvedev (Rus) / 2,230

6. Rafa Nadal (Esp) / 2,220

7. Aslan Karatsev (Rus) / 1,685

8. Hubert Hurkacz (Pol) / 1,460

9. Matteo Berrettini (Ita) / 1,445

10. Jannik Sinner (Ita) / 1,310

11. Casper Ruud (Nor) / 1,125

12. Roberto Bautista (Esp) / 1.035

13. Lorenzo Sonego (Ita) / 880

14. Alexander Bublik (Kaz) / 850

15. Daniel Evans (GBR) 750