This is the world ranking after Godó: Nadal rises

Rafael Nadal has added 320 points, out of the 500 of the Godó champion, to his ATP world ranking account, recovering the number two that the Russian had taken weeks ago Daniil Medvedev. With the new regulations for the pandemic, the Balearic had assured 90 points, half of the 180 of his semifinal in the previous edition to the current one, in 2019 because the 2020 one was not held due to Covid.

Nadal increases his personal figure from 9,490 to 9,810 points, surpassing by 110 Medvedev, who drops from 9,850 to 9,700 points because he has lost 150 of the 300 of his condition of finalist of the Godó 2019.

The Muscovite is on medical leave, he tested positive for coronavirus in the PCR on Monday of the week of the Monte Carlo tournament. Depending on your state of health, in Madrid and Rome he only exposes 20 points in total.

His margin of sum is greater than Rafa’s in the small battle to reach the draw of Roland Garros with number 2, which ensures avoiding Novak Djokovic until the end.

In Madrid and Roma Nadal will add from the semifinals. Of the 360 ​​points in each of these events, 50 percent (180) have it insured from the beginning.

In Barcelona Nadal has gotten into the ten best of the season, of the Race to Turin, the classification that contains only the results of this 2021 and that will establish which eight players will compete in the ATP Finals, which open the Italian headquarters after finishing their London tour.

[+] Rafa Nadal celebrated the victory at the Godó by jumping into the RCT Barcelona pool:

The Spaniard rose from twelfth to tenth place with 500 points added in the Godó. It continues as nº 1 of the year, even more consolidated, the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, which has chained the Monte Carlo title and the Barcelona final.

Tsitsipas continues to be fifth in the world ranking, although narrowing differences with No. 4 Dominic Thiem.

Novak Djokovic wins 90 points as the quarterfinalist of his tournament, the ATP 250 Belgrade.

WORLD ATP RANKING

1. Novak Djokovic (Srb) / 11,963

2. Daniil Medvedev (Rus) / 9,700

3. Rafa Nadal (Esp) / 9,810

4. Dominic Thiem (Aut) / 8,365

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) / 7,980

6. Alexander Zverev (Ale) / 6.125

7. Andrey Rublev (Rus) / 6,000

8. Roger Federer (Sui) / 5,875

9. Diego Schwartzman (Arg) / 3,765

10. Matteo Berrettini (Ita) / 3,568

11. Roberto Bautista (Esp) / 3.090

12. Pablo Carreño (Esp) / 3.015

13. David Goffin (Bel) / 2,885

14. Denis Shapovalov (Can) / 2,820

15. Gael Monfils (Fra) / 2,770

RACE TO TURIN

(2021 Ranking)

1. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) / 2,840 or 3,040

2. Andrey Rublev (Rus) / 2,490

3. Novak Djokovic (Srb) / 2,320

4. Daniil Medvedev (Rus) / 2,130

5. Aslan Karatsev (Rus) / 1,505

6. Hubert Hurkacz (Pol) / 1,440

7. Jannik Sinner (Ita) / 1,220

8. Alexander Zverev (Ale) / 1,025

9. Roberto Bautista (Esp) / 900

10. Rafa Nadal (Esp) / 840 or 1.040