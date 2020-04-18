This Friday the WNBA has made history by celebrating the Draft of the competition for the next season in a virtual way. This situation has been forced due to the coronavirus health crisis that is ravaging the world.

The first three Draft elections, once concluded, have been the following: Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty), Satou Sabally (Dallas Wings) and Lauren Cox (Indiana Fever). Furthermore, one of the most emotional moments of the night was experienced when the deceased Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester were honorably selected by the WNBA itself in the helicopter accident that also ended the life of Kobe Bryant last month. January.

What an incredible and moving tribute by the WNBA to honor Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna Bryant and Payton Chester #WNBADraft pic.twitter.com/yx2fRcQ7HY – The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) April 17, 2020

.