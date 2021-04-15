This is the wine with the best value for money of 2021, according to the London Wine Competition

The best value for money wine. (Photo: Photo by Rafa Elias via Getty Images)

The renowned awards of the London Wine Competition, a contest in which wineries from 36 countries around the world participate, have chosen a Spanish wine, from a winery in Trujillo (Cáceres), as the ‘Best Value Wine’ of 2021 .

This is Habla Nº22, a red wine from 2016, 100% Tempranillo, aged 12 months in French oak barrels and that costs between 22.50 and 27 euros. The jewel of these Extremadura wineries has also been recognized as the ‘Best Tempranillo’ and the ‘Best Spanish Wine’.

Wine Habla Nº22 (Photo: WINERIES HABLA)

The jury has also decided that four other wines from these wineries – Habla Nº20, Habla Nº21, Habla de la Tierra and Habla del Silencio – have been awarded the gold medal, obtaining more than 90 points in the contest.

