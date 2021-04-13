This is the webcam that is shaped like a human eye: it even blinks

The coronavirus pandemic has meant a before and after in the way we communicate and the video calls and the telecommuting they have become the day to day of many people. Over the last year, many of the applications that offer this type of service have improved, as have the webcams or the software, increasingly intelligent.

The latest novelty is a webcam called Eyecam what very realistically simulates a human eye. Technologically, it is nothing to write home about. What is striking is that it is a webcam covered by a body that simulates the eyeball, eyelid, eyebrow and the rest of the eye.

Inside, a system with six little motors and an Arduino are responsible for giving life to the eyeball that covers the camera and that moves and even blinks. On the other hand, a Raspberry Pi Zero allows the device to interact with the computer and function as a traditional webcam.

This is the Eyecam, created by a group of researchers from the Human Computer Interaction Lab of the University of Saarland (Germany).

This curious digital camera has been created by a group of researchers of the Human Computer Interaction Lab of the Saarland University, in Germany. For now, it is more of a experiment than from a webcam to be used in video calls from Zoom or Skype, although perhaps in the future it will be commercially viable.

Researchers have shared the files needed to create an Eyecam

For now, anyone who wants an Eyecam you can create it on your own at home. And it is that its creators have shared in GitHub the open source project with all the files necessary to develop it, although the recreation of the eye is up to each one.

The objective pursued by the researchers who have developed the Eyecam is not only to create an unusual artifact, but strengthen emotional connection that humans experience when interacting with others. That emotional connection is lost in video calls, so they hope that this webcam will be able to simulate better and better the human reactions of the interlocutors.