The final design of the new Volkswagen ID.4 It had been revealed practically in March of this year with the official images displayed by the manufacturer in a virtual way, since it could not do it live due to the cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show. However, the electric SUV not yet completely shed camouflages with which manufacturers hide the small details of the exterior design. Now, a leak of the images that Volkswagen sent to the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) reveals the definitive production version, revealing the secret that the brand wanted to keep until after the summer.

If the presentation of the Volkswagen ID.3 in Europe marked the beginning of a new era in the history of Volkswagen, in the United States, where the electric compact will not be sold, that mission corresponds to ID.4. That does not mean that the brand’s second model based on the MEB electric platform will be restricted to the American market. It also has its destination in European and Chinese.

The Volkswagen ID.4 from all angles. Photos: vwidtalk.com.

Its first two production units left FAW-Volkswagen’s Chinese factory in Foshan on June 10. According to local sources it was about two different models: One of them corresponds to the normal Volkswagen ID.4, while the second could be the coupe variant or the familiar one that is also in the plans of the German manufacturer.

The leaked images show little difference between the final design and the one known until now. The front is very similar to that of the ID.3, so much so that seen from this position it looks like the same raised and muscular model. The off-road character is highlighted by the use of black plastics that cover the entire lower part of the contour. They start at the front, follow the wheel arches and the side door moldings and end at the bottom of the tailgate. An effect that works well with white paint, but in solid colors such as gray can be lost when light is scarce.

The Volkswagen ID.4 in gray. Photos: vwidtalk.com.

Viewed from the rear, the line that ascends from the sides rises to the rear lights creating a muscular body. The reduction in width created by the small, conical roof emphasizes this effect. The exterior design is forceful, but it may compromise rearward visibility by leaving too little room for the rear window. The five options of alloy wheels of different diameters have also been filtered, all of them two-tone, playing with the black and silver tones.

The rear of the Volkswagen ID.4 offers a muscular look thanks to the black plastic inserts and the reduced width of the upper part. Photos: vwidtalk.com.

The images have been leaked from the Chinese website EVPartner.com that has obtained the information and images through the Tram Resources New Car Channel, which in turn obtained them from the presentation that SAIC Volkswagen and FAW-Volkswagen made of the car to the Ministry of Information Industry and Technology of China. The images were published on the Instagram social network and the VW ID Talk forum.

Its final measurements are 4,565 mm long, 1,845 mm wide and 1,621 mm high that locate it between the size of a five-seat Tiguan and a seven-seat Tiguan AllSpace. The ID.4 is located in the D-SUV segment, the most demanded currently by buyers in the United States and Europe: the one with the family size electric SUVs. You are assured of a tough fight to conquer the leadership of one of the most important markets for the manufacturer’s income statement.

The five designs of the alloy wheels of the Volkswagen ID.4. Photos: vwidtalk.com.

The CEO of Volkswagen of America, Scott Keogh, has assured that it will be sold in the United States at a price that will be around $ 40,000 in its entry version. As in the case of the ID.3, both the powertrain and the battery capacity will be configurable at the time of purchase, although for now it is not known how the range will be in each of the markets in which it will be offered.

It is slated to launch initially with a rear-wheel drive version, with a single motor on the rear axle of 204 hp and 272 Nm of torque. Versions will be offered later four wheel drive, with a second engine in the front, and powers of up to 306 HP. There will also be a sportier performance version, a Volkswagen ID.4 GTX (name not yet officially confirmed) with two electric motors, all-wheel drive and a total power of 300 hp and 450 Nm of torque. As for the battery and autonomy, there are plans to have versions with batteries between 55 and 77 kWh of useful capacity, with autonomies between 340 and 500 kilometers in WLTP cycle.